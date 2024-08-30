Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Pooja Date, Timings, Festival Details

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrated in India, also known as Vinakaya Chavithi. This holy festival celebrates Lord Ganesha's birthday, which comes in August or September according to the Gregorian calendar. Lord Ganesh is respected as the god of knowledge, wealth, and luck. In India, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most extensively observed holidays.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 date:

Ganesh Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chavithi, is celebrated for ten days, starting on September 7 this year. Every day, the Lord Ganesha is worshipped by performing different poojas. This festival continues until September 16.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Shubh Muhurtam:

On September 6, at 03:01 PM, and on September 7, at 05:37 PM, Drik Panchang says the auspicious hour to welcome home Lord Ganesha at Chaturthi Tithi Falls. On September 7, 2024, from 11:03 AM to 01:34 PM, the auspicious puja muhurat will begin.

How to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi?

Lord Ganesha is known as the god who removes all obstacles in life, and he is worshipped first. Everyone begins their rituals by praying to Lord Vinayaka. This unique festival's celebrations start before the festival day across the country.

Pranapratishtha, Shodashopachara, Uttarpuja, and Visarjan puja are the four essential rituals related to Ganesh Chaturthi. People adorn their homes with rangoli patterns and flowers, and they bring Lord Ganesha clay statues inside. On the day of Chaturthi, beautifully adorned Ganesh idols are also set up in puja pandals, residences, workplaces, and educational establishments.

A priest or individual performs the Pranapratishtha rite through mantra chanting. Following that, a series of sixteen rites known as Shodashopachara puja are carried out. The well-known Maharashtrian sweet dumpling, modak, is considered to be Lord Ganesh's favourite prasad. During the puja, Lord Ganesh is offered modak along with other fruits and sweets.

In addition to cooking a delicious dinner, people celebrate the occasion by dancing to drum beats, singing, and playing religious songs. Uttarpuja, or the practice of saying goodbye to Lord Ganesh, is the third primary ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi.



On the tenth and last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the statue of Lord Ganesha is fervently immersed in a nearby river, a custom known as Ganesh Visarjan.