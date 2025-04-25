Suryapeta Junction Movie Review and Rating

Suryapet Junction, starring Eeshwar and Naina Sarwar, hits theatres today, April 25. Directed by Rajesh Nadendla and produced by Anil Kumar Katragadda and N. Srinivasa Rao under the banner of Yoga Lakshmi Art Creations, the film has a grand release across the Telugu states through Global Cinemas Distribution.

Story:

Arjun (Eeshwar) is a carefree college student who loves hanging out with his four best friends. Life seems smooth until he falls for Jyothi (Naina Sarwar). Meanwhile, a sly politician named Narasimha (Abhimanyu Singh) begins a “freebies” campaign, pretending it’s for public welfare—but he has darker motives. Everything changes when Arjun’s friend Seenu is suddenly murdered. Who killed him? What’s the political game at play? And what’s the real cost of government freebies? As the mystery unfolds, the film keeps you hooked, mixing suspense with social commentary.

Performances:

Eeshwar delivers a solid performance as Arjun. He handles action, emotion, and dance with confidence. His charm and energy will likely win him new fans.

Naina Sarwar impresses as Jyothi—she looks great on screen and shares strong chemistry with Eeshwar, especially in the romantic scenes.

Abhimanyu Singh is intense and believable as the manipulative Narasimha.

Sanjay, as the villain Karna, makes a strong impact with his menacing role.

Arjun’s gang—Rajesh, Surya, Seenu, and Tony—bring in good laughs, supported well by comedians Chammak Chandra and Chalapathi Chanti.

Technical Aspects:

Direction: Rajesh Nadendla brings Eeshwar’s story to life with the right balance of action, humor, and a meaningful message.

Cinematography: Arun Prasad’s visuals are a standout—every shot looks polished and pleasing.

Music: Roshan Saluri and Gaurahari’s music boosts the film’s mood. “Matching Matching” is a catchy, youthful number. The soundtrack—with three songs and an item song—fits well into the story.

Production & Editing: The production quality is top-notch. The background score adds emotion and drama where it counts.

Highlights:

A fresh take on political freebies and their hidden agenda

Youth-driven mix of romance, action, and humor

A gripping, hard-hitting climax

Verdict:

Suryapeta Junction is more than just a fun ride—it delivers a timely message about the dangers of political manipulation through freebies. Rajesh Nadendla succeeds in crafting a well-rounded political drama with heart, humor, and action. Strong performances and sleek technical work make this one a compelling watch.

Final Word:

Suryapeta Junction throws a sharp punch at political gimmicks. If you want entertainment with substance—this film is for you.