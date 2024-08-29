Mukti Mohan believes in 'supernatural': You just feel the vibe or energy

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Dancer and actress Mukti Mohan, who will soon be seen in the supernatural thriller 'A Wedding Story' revealed that she believes in 'energies'.

Talking about whether she believes in the supernatural, Mukti said: "I do believe in energies. I can’t explain or define it; you just feel the vibe or energy."

She further said: "The USP of the movie is the story. And like the name suggests, it’s a romantic wedding story trapped in the premise of ‘Panchak kaal’. The concept is unique and very different from any film; references are from Garud Puran dated a thousand years ago. It’s beyond a supernatural horror; it has drama and romance since there’s a wedding involved in our story."

As an actor, she looks for authenticity in the script and shares that the maker is the key.

"I got recognition from dancing, but entering the acting field is a whole new level, and I feel validated receiving such positive reviews for my work in 'Life Hill Gayi','Gyaarah Gyaarah', 'Thar', and now with 'A Wedding Story'," she said.

'A Wedding Story' also features Akshay Anand, Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

Speaking about the star cast, Mukti said: "I feel blessed to be a part of a film that has such a talented cast. It gives me immense strength to get support from actors like Akshay Sir, Piloo ma'am, and Vaibhav, who have been working for decades on their crafts, respectively."

What’s your greatest validation as an actor?

“Opportunities. With opportunities, everything is possible. They say success is hard work meeting opportunities. I am relishing the successful releases of not just one or two but three new projects in a month. Sincerely grateful to all the casting directors and filmmakers for choosing me. I can’t wait to make them prouder in my journey,” she ended.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.