Ahead of the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations, party working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) asserted that the party would form the government once again in Telangana.

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi, KTR clarified that he has no ambition to become Chief Minister. “When I joined the party (then TRS), I never expected to receive so much love and admiration. KCR (K. Chandrashekar Rao) will be BRS’ Chief Ministerial candidate in the next elections. He is our trump card,” he stated.

Criticizing the Congress government, KTR questioned what had happened to the ‘420’ promises made during the elections. He asserted that KCR would return to power and undo the damage caused by the Revanth Reddy-led administration.

He blamed the Congress for widespread poverty in the country and predicted that coalition governments would dominate Indian politics for the next 30 years.

Describing the Congress government's performance as a disaster, KTR remarked, “No gold has been given to newlyweds as promised, and no girl student has received an e-scooter. The real estate sector has been affected due to HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency). Only the liquor industry seems to be thriving.”

He alleged that the Congress government has failed to implement any of its pre-election promises. Giving ‘minus marks’ to the current administration, he quipped, “While KCR worked for the development of the people, Revanth Reddy has pushed citizens into a crisis.”

Defending the BRS government’s organization of the Formula-E race, KTR emphasized that there was no corruption involved. He questioned how many jobs the upcoming beauty pageant, being organized by the Congress government in Hyderabad, would generate. He also highlighted that several investment deals were struck as a result of hosting the Formula-E race in the city.

Reiterating that there are no internal factions in BRS, KTR affirmed that he shares a cordial relationship with Harish Rao.

On the topic of political alliances, KTR stated that BRS has always contested elections independently. “A three-way contest involving the NDA (BJP, Jana Sena, and TDP) and Congress will not affect BRS. We will continue to fight the elections on our own,” he stressed.

When asked about a potential name change for the party, KTR responded, “TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) was renamed as BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) as part of our vision to expand the party’s footprint nationally. We wanted the schemes we pioneered in Telangana to be implemented across the country. In fact, neighbouring states have already replicated some of our programs.”

He noted that the party performed well under the BRS banner in the Assembly elections and therefore, there is no reason to change the name again.