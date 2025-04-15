Good Friday Holidays: 10 Road Trip Destinations in India

The Good Friday long weekend is soon upon us, and what better way to ring it in than by going on a road trip? India is a large and varied country with plenty of exciting places to visit. From picturesque hill stations to spiritual pilgrimages and from beach vacations to cultural heritage sites, there's something for everyone.

Here are 10 road trip ideas for a memorable Good Friday long weekend holiday in India:

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: A popular hill station in the Himalayas, Manali offers breathtaking scenery, adventure sports, and a relaxing atmosphere. Enjoy skiing, paragliding, or simply take in the stunning views of the Rohtang Pass.

Digha, West Bengal: If you want a beach holiday, Digha is a great choice. This picturesque seaside town in West Bengal has lovely beaches, breathtaking views, and a laid-back vibe.

Matheran, Maharashtra: This small hill station in Mumbai is ideal for a weekend break. Go horse riding, trekking or simply enjoy the breathtaking views of the Sahyadri hills.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Rishikesh, the yoga capital of India, is a religious center that has a peaceful ambiance, pa icturesque landscape of the Ganges, and adventure sports like rafting and paragliding.

Puri, Odisha: The seaside town in Odisha is renowned for its stunning beaches, temples, and Rath Yatra festival held once a year. Take in the breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal, watch the Jagannath Temple, and soak on the beach.

Nainital, Uttarakhand: One of the most popular hill stations in the Himalayas, Nainital has breathtaking views of the lake, trekking trails, and a serene ambiance. Go boating, horse riding, or just sit back and watch.

Goa: Famous for its beaches, nightlife, and laid-back vibe, Goa is a perfect getaway for a long weekend. Do water sports, visit the renowned churches, and spend time relaxing on the beach.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand: This scenic hill station in the Himalayas provides breathtaking views, trekking, and a peaceful environment. Go horse riding, see the Kempty Falls, and enjoy the views of the Doon Valley.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu: This romantic hill station in the Western Ghats provides sceneries, trekking, and a peaceful environment. Go boating, see the Kodai Lake, and enjoy the views of the surrounding mountains.

Lonavala, Maharashtra: Another well-liked hill station close to Mumbai, Lonavala has beautiful scenery, trekking trails, and laid-back environs. Enjoy seeing the famous caves, overlook the Sahyadri hills, and unwind in the peaceful environment.

These are some ideas to begin with. No matter where you decide to travel, ensure you plan, check the roads, and pack accordingly. With some planning and preparation, your Good Friday long weekend road trip will be an experience to remember.

Tips for a Successful Road Trip

Plan and reserve your accommodations well in advance.

Check the weather forecast and road conditions before planning your trip.

Carry necessary items such as water, food, and first-aid kits.

Make frequent stops to rest and stretch your legs.

Appreciate the scenic beauty and spend quality time with your family.

No matter what you're seeking – adventure, relaxation, or spiritual renewal – each of these road trip suggestions has something for you. So load up, take to the highway, and enjoy making memories with your loved ones.

