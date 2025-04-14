Watch: Chandrababu Naidu embarrasses himself on stage, utters ‘ultimate truth’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu faced an embarrassing moment during a public meeting on Monday (April 14), after a slip of the tongue that political opponents have dubbed the ‘ultimate truth’.

During a program held to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, Naidu asked the gathering, “Were you happy between 2014 and 2019?” Unaware that he was referring to his own government’s tenure, he continued, “Nobody was happy during that period. That period of sadness will forever be etched in history.”

Tadikonda MLA Shravan Kumar quickly came to Naidu’s rescue and whispered the blunder in his ear. The Chief Minister immediately apologized and corrected himself, but opponents were quick to capitalize on the moment. They argued that while it may have been a slip of the tongue, Naidu had inadvertently spoken the truth.

Soon after coming to power in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu laid out lofty ambitions for Amaravati, which was declared the new capital of Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation. However, many of the promises made in the election manifesto were ultimately abandoned. Naidu also failed to secure ‘Special Category Status’ for the state, despite being a crucial ally of the NDA at the time. The fallout from these failures was significant as TDP was reduced to just 23 seats in the 2019 elections.

While the TDP, in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena, returned to power in 2024, the government has yet to make substantial progress on its “Super Six” promises. In the 10 months since taking charge, the NDA government has implemented only one of those promises, leaving the people frustrated.

