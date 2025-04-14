INDIA Bloc keeps Constitution in pocket, NDA in heart: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Amid growing opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the INDIA Bloc, accusing Trinamool Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Congress of “disrespecting” the Constitution and keeping it in “their pockets”.

Reacting to statements from leaders of Karnataka and Jharkhand opposing the implementation of the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, Trivedi said: “The kind of absurd statements being made in recent days against this law, which has followed all constitutional procedures, is deeply concerning. If Karnataka ministers say they will not allow its implementation, and Jharkhand ministers claim Sharia is above the Constitution, it opens the eyes of the Indian public. If such things continue, then the Constitution itself is in danger.”

He further emphasised that under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, the roles of the Central, state, and district governments are clearly defined.

“No district panchayat can oppose a state law, and no state government can go against laws passed by the Centre. Their statements show that they keep the Constitution in their pockets, while the BJP and NDA keep it in our hearts. This is a fight between those who misuse the Constitution and those who uphold it,” he claimed.

Trivedi also accused the Opposition of undermining the legacy of B.R. Ambedkar.

“They are insulting Ambedkar and trying to dismantle the revolutionary changes brought by the 73rd and 74th amendments, passed during their own tenure. On Ambedkar Jayanti, they are glorifying Sharia over the Constitution. But for the BJP and NDA, Ambedkar’s Constitution is supreme,” he claimed.

Commenting on Congress MP Imran Masood’s statement that his party would “fix” the Waqf Act within an hour if brought to power, Trivedi said: “Everyone knows who was behind Ambedkar’s election defeat. He lost his first election by 14,000 votes, and 78,000 votes were declared invalid. He even filed a complaint about this in April 1952. It was the Congress and Communist Party that did this. Now, Imran Masood says they can amend the Constitution in an hour. Is that even possible? It takes debate, procedure, and approval - not instant decisions. If you say it can happen in an hour, that shows how your government would function. It’s a mockery of the Constitution and an insult to Ambedkar.”

Trivedi further criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning her leadership and warning of the consequences of not following central laws.

“Mamata Banerjee must ask herself - if a district government refused to follow her state’s laws, would she accept it? Then how can a state defy a central law? Her party is in the hands of extremists, and her statement is dangerous for the country. She cannot simply go against a law passed by the Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 officially came into effect on April 8, after receiving presidential assent on April 5. The BJP-led NDA government has defended the law as a step toward enhancing transparency and empowering marginalised sections within the Muslim community, especially women.

However, several Muslim organisations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with opposition parties, have voiced strong objections. Many have petitioned the Supreme Court, labelling the Act discriminatory and unconstitutional.

In the wake of the law’s implementation, protests have intensified in various parts of the country.

In West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, violent demonstrations broke out against the Waqf Act, resulting in three fatalities and over 200 arrests.

The Calcutta High Court responded by directing the immediate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to restore order.

