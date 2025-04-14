Families of eight Pakistanis killed in Iran await mortal remains

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) As Islamabad activates diplomatic channels to investigate the brutal murder of eight Pakistani nationals in Iran's Mehrestan, families of the victims from Punjab Bahawalpur have called on the government to ensure immediate repatriation of bodies of their loved ones.

The eight Pakistanis were brutally killed by gunmen in Mehrestan, about 230 kilometres from Afghanistan's border with Pakistan. The hands and legs of the victims were tied, highlighting that the case was of targeted killing. The Baloch separatist group Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) claimed responsibility for the attack, indicating that the Pakistanis were killed as they belonged to the Punjab province.

All victims used to work as car mechanics at a workshop and were from the same family. The family members say they are in a state of trauma and want to see the return of bodies of their loves ones at the earliest.

"We want their bodies to be returned immediately so that we can bury them and mourn their tragic deaths," said widow of Khalid, one of the victims from the family of Ahmedpur East's Mehrab Wala area in Bahawalpur district.

As per available details, all eight victims had gone to Iran illegally about seven years ago.

"Marriage of Naeem (one of the victims) was scheduled to take place in a few days. We want our government to contact Iranian authorities and bring back their bodies immediately," said one of the relatives.

Pakistan government has called for full cooperation from the Iranian authorities in investigating and bringing to justice those responsible for the brutal murder of Pakistani nationals in Iran.

"On the Instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, our Embassy in Tehran and our Consulate in Zahidan are in constant touch with the Iranian authorities for a comprehensive investigation to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice as well as for prompt repatriation of the victims' remains to Pakistan," read a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the inhumane and cowardly killing of its nationals in Iran. We hope for Iranian side's full cooperation in investigation the matter and in timely repatriation of victims' remains," the statement added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed serious concerns over the killings.

The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad called for a joint effort to fight terrorism as Tehran condemned what it termed as inhumane and cowardly armed attack.

"Combating this ominous phenomenon requires collective and joint efforts by all countries to eradiate all forms of terrorism and extremism that have claimed lives of thousands throughout the region," read a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.