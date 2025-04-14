Haryana fulfilling responsibility of serving common man: CM Saini

Hisar, April 14 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday claimed the state is effectively fulfilling its responsibility of serving the common man while also implementing the public welfare schemes of the Central government.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana is progressing steadily as a partner in development, empowered by the strength of a triple engine government,” said the Chief Minister while addressing the gathering at the ‘Sankalp Ki Udaan’ in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, held to mark the inauguration of air services at Maharaja Agrasen Airport and the foundation stone laying of Terminal-2 in Hisar.

Describing the day as historic, the Chief Minister said: “Today, on April 14, we are witnessing a significant milestone as air services commence from the newly constructed Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Rama. Along with this, the foundation stone laying of the second terminal of Haryana’s first airport marks another leap in the direction of development.”

He said that this event has sparked a wave of enthusiasm across the entire state, ushering in a new era, a new direction, and a new momentum in Haryana’s growth journey.

The Chief Minister reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, affirming that Haryana will play a significant role in realising this dream.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister that this is the same Hisar whose soil carries the fragrance of hard work, where the prosperity of livestock is celebrated, and where the brave soldiers have always served the nation with pride and sacrifice.

“Today, the light of education is reaching every home here. From Rakhi Garhi, which echoes the grandeur of our ancient civilisation, to Agroha, which tells the tale of Maharaja Agrasen’s legacy of commerce and social harmony, this land is rich with heritage,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the deep bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Haryana.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s visit to Hisar on September 28, 2024, during the Assembly elections, the Chief Minister said: “From this very land, the Prime Minister had sought a pledge from the people to elect a BJP government for the third consecutive term. Today, I feel proud to say that the people of Haryana have fulfilled that pledge. This victory is a testament to the trust, intent, policies, and leadership of the Central government.”

He said within the first 100 days of the BJP’s third term, 19 promises from the party’s Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled, work has commenced on 90 others, and significant progress is being made on the rest.

The Chief Minister further claimed that Haryana’s double-engine government has now transformed into a “triple-engine” government, accelerating the pace of development threefold.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the launch of the Lado Laxmi Yojana, aimed at empowering women, for which a provision of Rs 5,000 crore has been made in the state’s first budget of the new term.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.