TDP Facilitated Passage of Waqf Bill, Asserts YSRCP’s Perni Nani

YSRCP leader and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) slammed TDP and Jana Sena for facilitating the passage of the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill.

“Would the BJP have succeeded in making the Waqf Amendments a law had the TDP and Jana Sena not supported it?” Nani sought to know.

Perni Nani observed that Muslims across the country are disappointed with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for enabling the passage of the controversial Bill.

Speaking to the media, the YSRCP leader announced that the party has decided to move the Supreme Court against the Waqf Act.

Asserting that the amendments violate the Constitutional rights of the Muslims in the country, he said the TDP should also have protested against the Bill and moved the Apex Court.

Pointing out that non-Hindus have been barred from working in the Endowments Department and religious institutions, he demanded to know how non-Muslims could be appointed to the board to manage Waqf properties.

Further, he lambasted the State government for unsuccessfully trying to portray the YSRCP as anti-Muslim.

“They alleged that Sakshi offices were operating out of Waqf properties. We showed them evidence to prove that they were lying. So, they kept quiet for some time. Then they alleged that the YSRCP did not issue a whip to its MPs in the Parliament, directing them to vote against the Waqf Bill. We showed them the documents and then they kept quiet again,” Perni Nani noted.

Highlighting that tax revenue in the State has grown only by 2%, he sought to know how the State’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) stood second in the country.

Sympathizing with the Muslim community in the State, he advised the Chandrababu Naidu-led government to focus on the development of the State.

The YSRCP leader accused the government of trampling over Muslims for its selfish interests.