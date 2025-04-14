Hero Nithiin Accused of Cheating Producer of Rs 75 Lakh?

Director Mallidi Vassishta's father and once a popular producer Mallidi Satyanarayana Reddy made some shocking allegations against hero Nithiin. In a startling revelation, Satyanarayana Reddy accused hero Nithiin of dishonouring commitment to do a film with him and his son Vassishta.

According to him, Nithiin took an advance of Rs 75 lakh and didn't keep his commitment to work with his son-director Vassishta and his banner. Eventually, Vassishta made his directorial debut with Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara which went onto become a blockbuster. This commercial success catapulted Vassishta into a big league. Vassishta is now directing Mega Star Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara.

These comments of Vassishta's father-cum-producer are sending shockwaves among the Tollywood circuits.

Satyanarayana Reddy, who earlier produced films like Dhee, Bunny, Bhageeratha, also made some interesting comments on Vassishta's ongoing film Vishambhara. He also claimed that Artificial Intelligence is used in Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara. These remarks are not going down well with Chiru's fans.

In a tell-all interview, producer also made similar comments on Allu Sirish for not honouring his commitment. On the whole, this controversial interview of him is now going viral.