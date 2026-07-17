Allu Arjun's Daughter Allu Arha Creates History with New World Record

Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha, has added another special achievement to her name. At just five years old, Arha has entered the Noble Book of World Records, becoming one of the youngest chess trainers in the world. The achievement has made the Allu family proud and has received praise from fans across social media.

According to reports, Arha earned this recognition after introducing and teaching basic chess concepts to children at a very young age. Her interest in chess and ability to guide other young learners helped her secure a place in the record book.

The news quickly went viral, with fans congratulating Arha and appreciating her remarkable achievement. Many also praised her parents, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, for encouraging her interests from an early age.

Apart from this milestone, Arha is already familiar to movie lovers. She made her acting debut in Shaakuntalam, where she played the role of young Bharata. Now, with a world record to her name, she has achieved another memorable milestone at a very young age.

Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating Arha's success. Her achievement has become one of the most talked-about stories in Tollywood, proving that age is no barrier to accomplishing something extraordinary.