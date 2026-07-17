Sonam Wangchuk's Health Turns Critical as Hunger Strike Enters Day 20

Social activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike, raising serious concerns about his health. Doctors treating him have warned that his condition has become critical and that continuing the fast could lead to damage to vital organs.

Wangchuk has reportedly lost a significant amount of weight during the protest and is surviving only on water and essential salts. Despite his worsening health, he has said he will continue the hunger strike until July 20, when a planned march to Parliament is scheduled.

The Delhi High Court has stepped in and directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health every day. The court said that every citizen's life is valuable and instructed officials to provide medical help immediately if his condition worsens further.

Several political leaders and public figures have appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, expressing concern over his deteriorating health. However, Wangchuk has remained firm on continuing his protest, saying he wants his demands to receive proper attention.

As the hunger strike continues, all eyes are now on the developments expected over the next few days. Doctors continue to monitor his condition closely, while supporters hope for a peaceful resolution before his health deteriorates further.