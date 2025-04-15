Hyderabad Researchers Develop AI-Driven Bio-Induced Robotic Surgery System

Hyderabad: Woxsen University’s AI Research Centre has developed a groundbreaking AI-powered Bio-Induced Necrobotic System aimed at revolutionizing robotic surgery. This innovative system integrates biologically sourced materials, real-time AI control, and sustainable design, making it a leap forward in precision and minimally invasive surgery.

The system stands out by using biodegradable components like repurposed spider exoskeletons and silk fibers instead of traditional synthetic polymers and metals. This reduces both environmental waste and post-operative medical waste, supporting carbon-neutral surgical practices. The design aligns with global healthcare sustainability goals, offering a greener alternative in the medical field.

In surgery, the AI-driven system can be used across various fields, including neurosurgery, ophthalmology, and cardiovascular procedures. It improves precision in tumor removal, cataract surgery, retinal repair, and complex procedures like microvascular suturing and vessel repair. Early assessments suggest a 70% increase in surgical precision and a 50% reduction in tissue damage, promising better outcomes for patients.

A notable feature of the system is its AI-powered telesurgery capability. Surgeons can perform procedures remotely with real-time imaging and adaptive machine learning, making it especially useful in underserved or remote areas.

Woxsen University is partnering with hospitals and research institutions to test the technology in clinical settings. These collaborations aim to assess the system's safety, biocompatibility, and performance for eventual regulatory approval.

Dr. Hemachandran K, Director of the AI Research Centre, emphasized that this system represents not just a technological breakthrough but a vision for a more responsible and equitable future in healthcare.