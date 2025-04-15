Change of guard is certain in Bihar: Kharge after meeting RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) As Opposition unity gains momentum ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed strong optimism about a political shift in the state and said that the state will vote for change this time. His remarks came after crucial meeting with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, where the two parties are understood to have discussed seat-sharing ahead of elections, slater later this year.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kharge posted, "This time, change is certain in Bihar. Today we met the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Mr Tejashwi Yadav, and discussed the strengthening of the Grand Alliance. In the coming elections, we will give the people of Bihar a strong, positive, just and welfare-oriented option. Bihar will be freed from BJP and its opportunistic alliance. Youth, farmers-labourers, women, backward, extremely backward and people of all other sections of society want the Grand Alliance government."

The meeting, which took place in Delhi, in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, focused on strategy, seat-sharing, and presenting a united front in Bihar under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) banner.

Tejashwi Yadav, while interacting with reporters after the meeting, echoed the Congress president’s sentiment and confirmed further coordination between alliance partners.

"Today’s meeting was very positive. On April 17, Congress and RJD will hold another round of talks with other parties in Patna," Tejashwi said.

"We don’t reveal strategy in the media, but one thing is certain, we are committed to taking Bihar forward. For 11 years, Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister. During this period, Bihar has been treated unfairly. In these 20 years of rule, Bihar remains the poorest, with the lowest per capita income and migration is at its peak. You all know we’ve always taken the responsibility to bring public issues to the forefront."

When asked whether he would be projected as the chief ministerial face of the alliance, Tejashwi responded, "Why are you all so worried about it? That’s our matter to decide. Ultimately, the people are the real rulers. An INDIA alliance government will be formed."

