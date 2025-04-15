Hyderabad Rains: Light Showers, Thunderstorms for Next 48 Hours

Hyderabad experienced a sudden change in weather on Monday as the skies turned cloudy and rain began in several parts of the city. After a hot and sunny morning, areas like Gachibowli, Patancheru, Kondapur, Hitech City, Miyapur, and Lingampally saw unexpected showers by afternoon.

More rainfall is expected in parts of the city over the next couple of hours, with the weather remaining unstable for now. The sudden shift caught many residents off guard, especially after the intense heat earlier in the day.

The forecast for the next 48 hours indicates partly cloudy skies over Hyderabad. There is a chance of light rain or thundershowers during the evening or night in a few areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38°C, and the minimum around 25°C. Winds are expected to blow from the southwest at speeds between 4 and 6 kmph.

Citizens are advised to stay alert to local weather conditions and plan their travel accordingly, as brief showers may affect evening traffic in some parts of the city.