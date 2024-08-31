DPL T20: Badoni, Arya record partnership help South Delhi thrash North Delhi by 112 runs to enter semis

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) South Delhi Superstarz rode on record-shattering innings by their skipper Ayush Badoni and opener Priyansh Arya to outclass North Delhi Strikers by 112 runs in the ongoing Adani Delhi Premier League T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

After setting a mammoth 309-run target, South Delhi Superstarz restricted North Delhi Strikers to 196/8 in the allotted 20 overs to not only win the match handsomely but also confirm their berth in the semi-finals of the tournament.

For the North Delhi Strikers, their captain Pranshu Vijayran fought the lone battle and scored 62 from 32 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes. Also, Yajas Sharma scored 32 (18), while Vaibhav Rawal, who came in as an impact player, accumulated 32 runs from 14 balls. On the other hand, Raghav Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for South Delhi Superstarz as he picked three wickets and gave away 34 runs in three overs.

Earlier in the match, the relentless assault by Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni not only set multiple records but also demonstrated their ability to dominate the game under pressure. Their innings not only helped their team post an imposing target but also etched their names in the record books, making the match an unforgettable spectacle of aggressive T20 cricket.

South Delhi Superstarz chose to bat first but encountered an early challenge with the loss of opener Sarthak Ray. Ray, who scored 11 runs with a six and a four, was dismissed in the third over by Siddhartha Solanki. Attempting a pull shot, Ray mistimed his effort, sending the ball to Yash Dabas, positioned at deep midwicket for an easy catch. This early setback, however, did not deter the Superstarz from launching a remarkable comeback.

Recovering swiftly, the team rode on the explosive batting of Priyansh Arya and the team’s captain Ayush Badoni to reach 100 runs in just 8 overs. Arya, in a scintillating display of aggressive batting, dismantled the opposition's bowling attack, hitting six consecutive sixes in the 12th over bowled by Manan Bhardwaj. He completed his century in just 40 balls—his second of the tournament—reinforcing his reputation as a match-winner.

Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni was in sublime form, matching Arya’s aggression with his own power-packed innings. He raced to a century in just 39 balls, setting the record for the fastest ton in the tournament. Badoni’s ruthless batting continued as he struck four consecutive sixes in the 19th over, eventually finishing with a sensational 165 runs off just 55 balls at an extraordinary strike rate of 300. His innings included 8 fours and an incredible 19 sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes by an individual in a T20 match. Badoni's remarkable score of 165 also stands as the third-highest individual score in T20 cricket history.

Shortly after Badoni’s dismissal, Priyansh Arya departed as well, scoring a commanding 120 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 240, including 10 fours and 10 sixes. Their breathtaking partnership enabled South Delhi Superstarz to achieve a mammoth total of 308/5 in their allotted 20 overs, which is now the second-highest team total in T20 history and also the only second instance where more than 300 runs was scored in a T20 innings.

Adding to the record-breaking feats, the Superstarz collectively smashed a staggering 31 sixes in their innings, setting a new record for the most sixes hit by a team in a single T20 innings. This phenomenal display of power-hitting left the opposition bowlers helpless and underscored the depth of talent in the Superstarz lineup.

Brief Scores:

South Delhi Superstarz 308/5 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 165, Priyansh Arya 120, Siddhartha Solanki 3-52) beat North Delhi Strikers 196/8 in 20 overs (Pranshu Vijayran 62, Vaibhav Rawal 32, Raghav Singh 3-34 ) by 112 runs.

