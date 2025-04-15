Telangana Govt To Extend Rs 4 lakh Ex-Gratia For Heatwave Victims

The Telangana government on Tuesday (April 15) issued a GO announcing that casualties due to heatwave/sunstroke will be recognized as ‘State Specific Disaster’.

The move aims at providing relief to families of the victims of rising temperatures. Under the new government order, the State will extend Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

The GO read, “The state government has decided to declare heatwave/sunstroke as a “State Specific Disaster” henceforth for the purpose of providing relief to the families of the victims.”

Acknowledging that heatwaves remain a ‘hidden hazard’ whose impacts are under-recognized due to measurement and valuation challenges, the government order observed that there is under-reporting of deaths and severe impact of heat waves especially in the vulnerable sections of the population including women, children and the elderly.

The mercury level is consistently rising in the State over the past few weeks, with only a few days witnessing rains and thunderstorms.

The year 2024 recorded the highest temperature since 1901. Summer season is expected to be even more intense this year, thanks to global warming.

The GO pointed out that except for five districts in Telangana, all the remaining 28 districts experience at least 15 days of heatwave.

The District Collectors have been given the responsibility to ensure that the appropriate authority/authorities diagnose the heat-related death based on the history of exposure to high ambient temperature and the reasonable exclusion of other causes of hyperthermia