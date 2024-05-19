Five-year roadmap ready, running projects to be completed during initial phase: Rao Inderjeet Singh

Gurugram, May 19 (IANS) Sitting MP and BJP candidate from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, Rao Inderjit Singh, said on Sunday that the party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has prepared a roadmap for development projects that will be taken up during his third term.

"The pace of development will be doubled in five years. Modi ji has prepared the agenda for the first 100 days," he said.

Inderjit on Sunday visited Gurgaon and Badshahpur assemblies including Kanhai, Wazirabad, Sector 56, Sector 46, Begumpur Khatola, Hiranagar Baldev Nagar, 4/8 Marla, Ambedkar Nagar, Laxman Vihar, Shivpuri and Arjun Nagar and appealed to the voters to support the BJP.

"In the coming five years, the country will be made the third-largest superpower. The PM has dedicated his first two terms to the economic progress of the country. He has made the country the fifth economic superpower from number 11," the BJP MP said.

"In the next five years, the country will be developed as a third power by taking it forward on the path of progress," he said.

"If the opposition wants to see development, then they should enjoy the journey on the Dwarka Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. In future, they should try to get themselves treated at the AIIMS which will be built in Rewari," he added.

Inderjit said that the work of soil testing of pillars of Old Gurugram Metro has started, and the work of making pillars will start soon.

Attacking Congress, he said that the grand old party has neither a vision nor a development policy for the country.

"Therefore, it wants to entangle the people of the country in false scams," he added.

