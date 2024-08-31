Singer Composer Sagar Bhatia to release 12 soul-stirring renditions

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Renowned composer Sagar Bhatia, known for his work on the iconic Bollywood film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', is set to mesmerise audiences once again with his latest project, Sagar Wali Qawwali.

In collaboration with Sony Music and My FM, Sagar will release 12 soul-stirring renditions of classic cult songs, starting August 30th. Each Friday, a new rendition will be unveiled, with the first being his heartfelt take on Bulleya, a song that resonates with the depths of love and longing.

Sagar's music is a personal ode to love, hope, and self-discovery, with songs like 'Shukran Allah', 'Muskurane Ki Wajah', and 'Teri Deewani' showcasing his ability to blend timeless essence with modern flair.

By thoughtfully reworking select lyrics, Sagar aims to create a unique vibe, appealing to both nostalgic and new audiences. His music is a reflection of his own journey, a symphony of emotions that echoes the highs and lows of life.

Sagar shared: "Music has been my solace, confidence, and best friend. These 12 songs are pieces of my heart, fragments of my soul, and whispers of my deepest emotions. I hope my music speaks to your hearts, soothes your wounds, and lifts your spirits."

Join Sagar on this musical journey as he weaves a tapestry of emotions through his captivating compositions. With Sagar Wali Qawwali, get ready to experience the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, only on Sony Music and My FM.

As Sagar's music transcends generations, it reminds us that some melodies are eternal, and their impact is felt beyond words. So, let the rhythms of Sagar Wali Qawwali transport you to a world of emotions, where love, hope, and self-discovery await.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.