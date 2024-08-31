Gourav Vallabh slams Kapil Sibal for 'symptomatic malaise' remark on RG Kar incident

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Saturday took strong objection to Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s ‘disgraceful’ remarks on the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, and asked him to "have some shame".

On behalf of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Sibal purportedly issued a resolution that described R.G. Kar incident as 'symptomatic malaise', and suggested that such incidents are commonplace.

Notably, Sibal is representing the West Bengal government in the Supreme Court which took up the R.G. Kar case suo-motu.

"Today, every person in the country is ashamed of the incident that took place in Kolkata earlier this month. But you are calling it a common incident. Is this Mamata Banerjee's statement? Mamata Banerjee writes letters to the Centre everyday. She should tell whether Kapil Sibal is saying the right thing, or she who is writing daily," Vallabh told IANS.

He added, "Is this common for the party you are representing in the Rajya Sabha or the leader of the alliance you are with? I did not expect this from you. Your statement has hurt the country and you should be ashamed that you have made such a ridiculous and cheap remark to hurt the soul of the country."

Urging the INDIA Bloc leaders to look into the matter, the BJP leader said, "I would like to ask Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and other leaders of the INDIA Bloc and Congress whether it is their opinion too that such incidents are commonplace? If so, the true face of Mamata Banerjee has come out through Kapil Sibal's statement."

Notably, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday lashed out at Kapil Sibal over his remarks.

"I am appalled and pained that someone holding a position in the Supreme Court Bar Association, a Member of Parliament, can term such acts of violence against women as a symptomatic malaise. How can one suggest that such incidents are commonplace? What a shame," the Vice President said at an event in Delhi.

