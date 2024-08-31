Gudlavalleru College Incident: Protesting female students grilled

Amaravti: YSR Congress Party has expressed concern over the alleged threats by the police to the students of Gudlavalleru Engineering College who are raising their voice after a hidden camera was discovered in the ladies washroom of the campus. The party claimed that the police officials are threatening the already scared girl students in the name of investigation.

Earlier, female students complained to the Mines minister K Ravindra that the college management tried to cover the issue and even threatened them of severe consequences like they will be denied examinations and certificates etc if they reported the matter to the police.

Now, the YSRCP claimed that the police officials including female officers are allegedly threatening the students for continuing their protests. The police officials have reportedly told them to keep quiet while the investigation is on.

One of the police officials literally grilled the female students with questions like “Have you seen the (hidden camera) recording? Do you possess the recordings? Have you seen the incident with your own eyes?”.

Notably, the hundreds of students have been protesting since Thursday evening. They are boycotting the classes and refusing to eat food and continuously demanding justice for them. It is reported that accused persons have recorded nearly 300 videos of female students of the engineering college.

