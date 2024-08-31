Anil Kumar Yadav Fires on TV Govt, Blames for Neglecting Students Education, Health

Former MLA Kaile Anil Kumar strongly criticized the TDP coalition government for its negligence and inaction, highlighting multiple incidents where students across the state have fallen ill after consuming contaminated food in hostels and schools.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Saturday, he pointed out that 79 students at a tribal welfare residential school in Alluri Sitarama Raju district fell ill after consuming contaminated food, while the Education Minister Nara Lokesh remains focused on implementation of 'Red Book' constitution. He highlighted similar incidents, including 139 students in Chittoor, 750 in Nuzvidu, and multiple cases across various districts including Chittoor, Srikakulam, Nandyal among others.

Anil Kumar highlighted that the previous YSRCP government implemented welfare initiatives like Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, which improved educational infrastructure and student welfare through quality education and nutritious meals. He noted that since the coalition government took over, these programs have been neglected, leading to increased issues like food poisoning and inadequate facilities.

Anil Kumar said that the government's current focus is on political vendettas, diverting attention away from critical public issues, including the welfare of students. He emphasized the importance of addressing these problems urgently, urging the government to prioritize the health and education of students over political conflicts. He warned that the YSRCP would intensify its efforts if the government fails to improve the situation.