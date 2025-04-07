'Amit Shah's visit crucial in wake of Pak's repeated attempts to disrupt peace,' says J&K LoP

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Sunil Sharma, the Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly, remarked on Sunday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to evaluate the security situation in the region is crucial due to Pakistan's repeated attempts to disrupt peace in past few months.

Amit Shah's visit to the Union Territory comes amidst rising incidents of ceasefire violations and terror incidents, emanating from the Pakistani side.

Sunil Sharma explained the significance of his visit to the region, emphasizing on how it will give strength to the preparedness of security forces.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma remarked, “Union Home Minister regularly visits J&K to review the security situation. This time, the visit is even more serious because, for the past year, Pakistan has been trying to disturb peace in border areas through new tactics and modules.”

His comments reflect the heightened security concerns in J&K, especially given the increase in cross-border tensions.

During his visit, Amit Shah is expected to meet with the families of policemen who recently lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists.

Additionally, he will review the security situation at a forward post along the India-Pakistan border. Shah's visit will also include a review of various development initiatives in the region, highlighting the government's commitment to both security and development in the region.

On April 8, Shah will first take stock of various development programmes in the union territory (UT) at a meeting to be held at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. Subsequently, he will attend another meeting at the Raj Bhavan, where the security situation in the UT will be reviewed.

He will also visit the family of Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat in Srinagar. The officer died on September 13, 2023, while fighting terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district. The Home minister will review various developmental projects during his stay in Srinagar.

He said the situation would soon be normal in Jammu as the security forces were on the job. He also said that the stand on statehood is clear, and it would be restored at the appropriate time.

This is Amit Shah's first visit to J&K after an elected government took office in October last year.

