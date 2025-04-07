Peddi Glimpse: Ram Charan Beats Jr.NTR Big Time!

Since its announcement, Tollywood superstar Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama, Peddi, has been generating significant buzz on social media. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the industry has been raving about the film, and the recently released glimpse has not only surpassed audiences' expectations but also given much-needed hype for fans until the movie's release.

The film, releasing on March 27th next year, will be clashing with Nani's The Paradise. Ram Charan's unique way of hitting a six has impressed one and all, and with IPL fever gripping the country, the glimpse couldn't have come at a better time. The rousing first shot of Peddi has amassed well over 30 million views in the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

With just a 1-minute teaser, Peddi has already shattered existing records. Ram Charan, who had a giant failure at the box office with Game Changer, must be relieved after witnessing the wonderful response to Peddi.

Peddi's glimpse has significantly outperformed Jr. NTR's Devara glimpse. While NTR's movie glimpse amassed 26 million views in the first 24 hours, Peddi has garnered well over 30 million views all around. AR Rahman's score for the film has enabled it to transcend national boundaries and establish itself as a true pan-Indian cinematic masterpiece.

AR Rahman has composed music for a Telugu film for the first time in a while, and Peddi's glimpse suggests that Buchi Babu Sana made the right choice in selecting the maverick technician for his film. It remains to be seen how many records Peddi's glimpse will break.

All in all, it's a welcome sign for Tollywood as the filmmakers have perfectly mastered the art of blending riveting stories with commercial elements intact.