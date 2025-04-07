UEFA Champions League: Road to Munich heats up with fiery QF fixtures

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) As the UEFA Champions League is entering its final stages with the quarterfinals set to begin on Wednesday, more drama will unfold in what has been an extraordinary tournament so far, full of surprises and excitement.

The thrilling mid-week action has two exciting matches lined up. In one, defending champions Real Madrid will face off against an injury-depleted Arsenal, while Bayern Munich will take on Inter Milan in the other.

In the first match, which will start at 12:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, Real Madrid will be hunting for another victory against an Arsenal side that has been ravaged by injuries. Mikel Arteta faces a major dilemma as key players Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jurrien Timber have all been sidelined.

While Bukayo Saka’s return is a boost for the Gunners, facing a team like Real Madrid without their full-strength squad will be a monumental challenge. Real Madrid enters the match in high spirits, with recent victories in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, who is increasingly being viewed as a future legend at the club, drawing comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s time there.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will take on Inter Milan in what promises to be an exciting clash. Bayern, with six Champions League titles under their belt, will look to put on a commanding performance against an Inter side that has impressed, especially after their dominant 4-1 aggregate victory over Feyenoord in the Round of 16.

Bayern’s star striker Harry Kane, who has scored 10 goals in the competition and is in superb form domestically, will be a key figure. Inter, however, boasts one of the tournament’s most formidable defences, having kept eight clean sheets—the most by any team.

It will be a battle between Bayern's offensive strength and Inter's defensive resilience. The match will be live simultaneously starting at 12:30 AM (IST) on Thursday.

On Friday at 12:30 AM (IST), Barcelona will take on Borussia Dortmund in a highly anticipated match. Barca has been in sensational form this season, with their young squad firing on all cylinders. They are the tournament’s top scorers with 32 goals, and captain Rafinha, alongside Robert Lewandowski, is among the top five scorers.

Despite Barcelona’s dominance, Dortmund will aim to spoil the party. The odds are in Barcelona’s favour, as they have never lost to Dortmund in their five previous Champions League encounters.

On the same night and time, Paris Saint-Germain will look to extend their momentum after their impressive win over Liverpool. Under coach Luis Enrique, PSG has undergone a transformation, evolving into a more consistent team despite the absence of stars like Neymar and Mbappe. The Parisians have yet to concede a penalty in the tournament and have kept five clean sheets. With 25 goals scored, they rank among the top attacking teams.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, is enjoying a fairytale run, reaching their first Champions League quarterfinals since the 1982-83 season. Will Villa make history, or will PSG halt their dream run? Only time will tell.

Quarterfinal schedule-

Quarter-Final - Leg 1 Bayern Munich vs Inter at 00.30 AM IST (Thursday)

Quarter-Final - Leg 1 Arsenal vs. Real Madrid at 00.30 AM IST (Thursday)

Quarter-Final - Leg 1 Barcelona vs. Dortmund at 00.30 AM IST (Friday)

Quarter-Final - Leg 1 PSG vs. Aston Villa at 00.30 AM IST (Friday)

Streaming and broadcasting details-

Where can we stream the UEFA Champions League matches in India?

Watch the live stream exclusively on Sony LIV.

Where can you watch the UEFA Champions League matches in India?

The UEFA Champions League quarterffinals will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD from 12:30 AM IST on April 9 and 10.

Language feeds of the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match and Barcelona vs Dortmund fixture will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi); Sony Sports Ten 4 SD and HD (Tamil and Telugu) on April 9 and 2025, respectively, from 12:30 AM IST onward.

