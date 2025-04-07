Charlotte Edwards gives up franchise T20 coaching roles to focus on England women’s team

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Charlotte Edwards, who recently took over as England women’s head coach, has decided to step down from her franchise T20 coaching jobs at Mumbai Indians and Sydney Sixers, as well as from Hampshire and Southern Brave, to focus on her role in the national set-up.

Since announcing her retirement as a player in 2017, Charlotte, the former England skipper, gained tremendous success in her coaching career. She won two titles in three seasons with Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the latest of which came this year at the Brabourne Stadium.

She also won five titles with Southern Vipers, including two in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, a domestic T20 competition named after her. Under her, Southern Brave won Women's Hundred in 2023 and entered finals three times, as well as taking Sydney Sixers to the WBBL final in 2022/23.

Mumbai Indians said Charlotte was a leader for whom the franchise had enormous admiration, appreciation and respect. “Charlotte Edwards has been a leader for whom the entire #OneFamily has.”

“The incredible achievements that Charlotte has driven the team towards, winning 2 titles in 3 years, developing and inspiring the girls to play their best cricket and taking the MI legacy forward and bringing joy to the MI Paltan.”

“We wish her all the very best and are grateful for everything she has brought to our team over the past 3 years,” said a franchise spokesperson in a statement on Monday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, Charlotte expressed gratitude to the teams where she served as the head coach before taking up the England head coach role.

“It’s been quite a week… so many emotions and I’ve been so overwhelmed by all the kind messages and support I’ve received from everyone, I need to say a few thank you’s myself.”

“To @hantscricket for the opportunity you presented me 8 years ago to be part of this wonderful club. I will forever call this my home and I will cherish all the wonderful memories over that time. To the players, staff and fans thank you so much for all your unconditional support over the years.”

“Thank you @sixersbbl, @southernbrave and @mumbaiindians Three incredible franchises which I was so fortunate to have been a small part of. You have all paved the way in my growth as a coach over the last three years, and again I would just like to say a huge thank you to all the players, staff and fans who made the journey so enjoyable.”

“It’s the People that make it so special and I’ve been so lucky to work with so many great people who will now be lifelong friends. The next challenge .. Coaching @englandcricket is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started,” she wrote.

Charlotte’s first assignment as England’s head coach will be the home series against West Indies in May followed by India's white-ball tour, with the announcement of the side’s new captain expected to happen soon.

She will also have to work on England regaining its morale ahead of the ODI World Cup in India later this year and a T20 World Cup on home soil in 2026, especially after suffering a 16-0 drubbing in the Women’s Ashes in Australia.

