Gudlavalleru College Incident: Poonam Kaur's Reaction

Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur has expressed concerns after a hidden camera was discovered in the washroom of the girls’ hostel of an engineering college in Krishna district and the purported videos recorded from the camera were being circulated among students in the boy’s hostel.

Writing an open letter over the Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident, the actress ‘empathised’ with the girl students who fell victim to the voyeurism. She said she felt ‘deeply pained for these girls’ and their mothers for what they must have been through.

The Telugu actress called upon the management of the Gudlavalleru Engineering College to take strict action against the perpetrators without gender bias. She said the college must set a precedent by ‘cancelling the (culprits’) degree certificates and expelling them from the education institution.’ None should be spared for the heinous act, she added.

“I am with many others emotionally and mentally exhausted with experiences and hearing of how "culprits are safeguarded and victims are shamed". Make sure that you expose individuals no matter how powerful they are and which party they belong to if strict action is not taken on them,” Poonam Kaur said in a statement shared on her X (formerly Twitter).

The actress exhorted the girl students of the engineering college to be brave in this situation and fight the system similar to the “wrestlers protest” in which Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phoigat fought against the sexual exploitation and intimidation allegedly by the Wrestling Federation of India president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and its coaches.

Here’s Poonam Kaur’s tweet:

Also Read: Watch: Sakshi TV Reporter and Media Attacked in Gudlavalleru Engineering College Incident

