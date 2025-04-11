Hyderabad:Scientists Quash Fake Earthquake Alert for Telangana and AP

A social media post claiming that there will be a significant earthquake in South India in the coming days, especially near Ramagundam, has been deemed baseless by seismologists. Seismologists declared that there is no scientific evidence to confirm the presence of an earthquake. They have urged the public to not fall for such misinformation.

The post claimed that an earthquake of magnitude 5 could strike between April 10 and April 17 near Ramagundam. It suggested that the tremors could extend to Hyderabad, Warangal, Amaravati, and even parts of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The tweet gained over 25,000 views and became widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) without any fact-checking. Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, have outrightly dismissed the post. "There is absolutely no scientific method available today that can predict the timing, location, or magnitude of an earthquake in advance," Paleo-Seismology scientist at NGRI-CSIR confirmed.

The scientist not only slammed the unscientific nature of the post but also urged people to stop getting panicked after looking at such baseless posts.

Experts are also asking people in both states to ignore the fake post and go on with their lives. "Don't believe or circulate such predictions. Earthquake forecasting is not possible—and spreading such posts only adds to public panic unnecessarily," concluded the scientist.

Scientific organizations like NGRI and IMD are the only reliable sources when it comes to seismic information, and the public should only trust these sources.