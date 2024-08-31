Watch: Sakshi TV Reporter and Media Attacked in Gudlavalleru Engineering College Incident

On Thursday, a protest erupted after female students discovered hidden cameras in the hostel washrooms. This incident shocked me, especially after learning that one of the girls had recorded obscene videos and sold over 300 of them to a boy. As the news surfaced, students began protesting, demanding justice.

The management was criticized for tampering with evidence before the police investigation. Today, reporters from Sakshi Media and other outlets were attacked by the college management when they sought information about the investigation. The management assaulted the media when questioned about justice.

The college management declared holidays and sent the students home. According to reports, students were even threatened with retaliatory police cases if they continued to protest. Both the media and students are calling on the government and the management for justice.

