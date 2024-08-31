Sohum Shah-starrer ‘Tumbbad’ to re-release theatrically on September 13

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actor Sohum Shah-starrer folk horror film “Tumbbad”, which first hit the screens in 2018, is all set to re-release in the theatres on September 13.

Sohum along with the makers took to Instagram, where he unveiled a poster, which captures the eerie atmosphere that Tumbbad is known for. It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son.

Sohum captioned the post: “Doston. We are arriving!! It's time for #Tumbbad Experience in cinemas again on 13th September 2024!”

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, “Tumbbad” follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. Over time the film has gained a cult following.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The story follows Vinayak Rao’s descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

“Tumbbad” was the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Alongside Sohum’s performance, the film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar.

It was also screened at the 2018 Fantastic Fest, Sitges Film Festival, the Screamfest Horror Film Festival, the El Gouna Film Festival, the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala, Morbido Film Fest, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and Nitte International Film Festival.

Sohum made his first appearance on screen in 2009 with the film “Baabarr”, where he essayed the role of an antagonist and in 2012 with the National Award-winning film “Ship of Theseus”. He has also featured in films such as “Talvar” and “Simran”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.