Good Bad Ugly BO Collection: Ajith's Film on Overdrive Mode, 100 Crores in 3 Days!

Ajith Kumar's latest film, Good Bad Ugly, has received mixed reviews from critics. While most of them manage to find the fan service to be too much, others find it positively ridiculous. On the other hand, Ajith fans are ecstatic as they have finally received their desired movie from their beloved hero.

The movie, which amassed nearly 30 crores on its first day, witnessed a sharp dip in its collections on the second day by only collecting Rs. 13 crores. However, the third day's trends appear extremely promising, and early estimates suggest that Good Bad Ugly will surpass the 100 crore gross worldwide by the end of the day.

The movie, which failed terribly in the Telugu states, is performing exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu and in Kerala. With today being Saturday and owing to the positive word of mouth coming in largely from Ajith fans, Good Bad Ugly will continue to rake in huge numbers at the box office.

The movie's performance on both Saturday and Sunday will be crucial, as there is a high likelihood of it becoming Ajith Kumar's highest grosser ever. Before this, Thunivu remained the Tamil star's highly collected movie, and going by the advanced trends, Good Bad Ugly will overtake Thunivu.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who is Ajith Kumar's fanboy, has made a film purely for fans of the star, and the movie is filled with multiple references to his nostalgic movies like Vaali, Dheena, Kandukondein Kandukondein, Billa, Mankatha, etc. Adhik's use of Ajith's dialogues from these films in the movie is receiving widespread applause, and if people who witness the theaters today give their verdict positively, it can really boost the collections further heading into week 2.

For Good Bad Ugly to remain profitable for all parties involved, it has to collect close to Rs. Rs.300 crores, and that can only happen if the film holds its position in the second week.