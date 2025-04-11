World’s Top Airport Rankings 2025: Changi, Hamad, Haneda in Top 3; India Shines in Regional Category!

Singapore Changi Airport has once again claimed the crown as the World’s Best Airport for the 2024-25 financial year, according to the latest rankings by aviation consultancy Skytrax. This marks a record-breaking 13th win, reinforcing Changi’s legacy as the gold standard in airport excellence.

Famed for its Jewel Complex, indoor waterfall, and botanical attractions, Changi continues to blend travel with immersive experiences. Following Changi, Hamad International Airport in Doha and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport secured the second and third positions respectively in this year’s global rankings.

Changi Airport: More Than a Transit Hub

In 2024 alone, Changi Airport handled over 80 million passengers, delivering more than just connectivity. The highlight of the airport is the iconic 10-storey Jewel Shopping Complex, featuring a Butterfly Park, indoor gardens, and the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

Beyond nature, the airport is packed with world-class amenities including luxury spas, five-star hotels, art galleries, museums, cinemas, and amusement parks—making it a destination that travelers explore long before takeoff.

Strong Contenders: Hamad and Haneda Airports

Doha’s Hamad International Airport, a previous three-time winner, ranked second this year. Meanwhile, Haneda Airport in Tokyo was recognized as the cleanest airport in the world. It also secured top honours as the Best Domestic Airport and for offering the Best PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) & Accessible Facilities globally.

Indian Airports Excel in Regional Categories

Although no Indian airport made it to the global top 20, India earned strong recognition across South Asia:

Delhi International Airport was named the Best Airport in India and South Asia.

Hyderabad International Airport received the award for Best Airport Staff Service in the region.

Bengaluru International Airport was recognized as the Best Regional Airport.

Manohar International Airport in Goa stood out in the under 5 million passengers category, earning the title of Best Small Airport.

Skytrax 2025: Top 20 Airports in the World

Singapore Changi Airport

Hamad International Airport, Doha

Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

Incheon International Airport, South Korea

Narita International Airport, Japan

Hong Kong International Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Rome Fiumicino Airport

Munich Airport

Zurich Airport

Dubai International Airport

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Istanbul Airport

Vienna International Airport

Melbourne Airport

Chubu Centrair International Airport, Japan

Copenhagen Airport

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Bahrain International Airport

As global airports race to redefine passenger experience, Changi Airport continues to lead the way—not just as a travel hub, but as an iconic destination in itself.