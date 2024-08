Prioritising needs of children not only necessary but urgent: Unicef on Mpox

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) As the World Health Organisation (WHO) asks countries to step up vigil against Monkeypox (Mpox), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has also sounded an alert, saying that in the fight against the outbreak, prioritising the needs of children is not only necessary but urgent.

A new variant of the mpox virus (clade Ib) is causing concern due to its potential for wider transmission across age groups, including young children. Mpox is affecting thousands of children across Africa.

According to the global humanitarian body, children who are malnourished or affected by other illnesses are also vulnerable to complications from mpox.

The virus can spread through contact with lesions on the skin or infectious bodily fluids; contact with contaminated materials such as clothing, linen or sharps injuries in healthcare settings; contact with respiratory droplets, from an infected person's mouth or throat contact with infected animals; pregnant women can pass the virus on to their unborn baby.

According to Unicef, children can be exposed at home or in the community through close contact with people who are symptomatic with mpox including parents, caregivers, or other family members.

Mpox causes symptoms that are similar to smallpox, though less severe, like skin rash, fever, sore throat, headache, body aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, children under 15 represent more than half of the cases. Across the most impacted countries, wide-spread malnutrition, crowded living conditions, the presence of other infectious diseases, and limited access to healthcare make the spread of mpox a perilous situation for children.

Unicef said it is working with Africa CDC and WHO, as well as other partners such as USAID and FCDO, to support national governments.

“Our response is comprehensive, focusing on children, pregnant women and underserved communities, prioritizing the interruption of disease transmission and addressing the secondary impacts on children and communities, such as child protection and school closures,” it stressed.

The WHO has also said it is working to accelerate access to and delivery of Mpox vaccines.

