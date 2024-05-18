Kriti Sanon to Romance Sidharth Malhotra

If reports are anything to go by, Kriti Sanon, who shot to fame in Telugu with Mahesh Babu's One Nenokkadine, has signed a biggie in Hindi. Kriti has signed a film opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Billed to be a romantic comedy, the film will be helmed by Tushar Jalota.

Tushar Jalota is best known for 'Dasvi,' which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The director is now said to be working with Sidharth and Kriti on a rom-com with a family-oriented flavour. He also stated that the overall picture of the film is pretty vague at this point but will soon become clearer, providing the audience with more information on the project.

The news that Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan Productions for an action thriller earlier this year was followed by the announcement that 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' actress Jahnvi Kapoor would play the female lead in the same movie. Unfortunately, budget issues have halted its production and release.

On the work front, Kriti is now in negotiations with Sajid Nadiadwala for 'Housefull 5' and with Dinesh Vijan for a few other movies. In contrast, the 'Yodha' hero, Sidharth, is getting ready to begin work on a new action movie in the second half of the year with Balwinder Singh Janjua. Additionally, the actor and Junglee Pictures are in discussions for a full-length feature, the specifics of which are currently unknown.