Action Star Adivi Sesh releases 3rd song from Honeymoon Express

Recently, Action Star Adivi Sesh has released Lyrical of Song #3 from ‘Honeymoon Express,’ at the Annapurna Studios 7 Acres Campus.

Meeting started with Bala & Sesh reminiscing their past association in the US, when teen Sesh approached Bala’s company, for distribution of his debut film. Then, Sesh was trying to make it in Hollywood. Bala has expressed his delight to see Sesh as a successful star in India, instead of US.

He thanked Sesh for taking the time for the lyrical release, despite the hectic back-to-back schedules of Goodhachari-2 & Dacoit.

Briefing to Sesh about ‘Honeymoon Express,’ Bala termed it as, “A futuristic romantic comedy with surreal twists and a message about marriage, relationships and society.” Bala also called, ‘Honeymoon Express,’ a ‘musical,’ with singable numbers, skillfully tuned by Kalyani Malik, Spoorthi Jitender, complemented by RP Patnaik’s background score.

Adivi Sesh watched the Lyrical Song, “Cute gaa.. Sweetu gaa..” written by Kittu Vissapragada and sung by Baahubali fame Deepu. Sesh praised the sweet composition, nice poetry, and classy picturization.

Bala said, being a disciple of Sirivennela Seetarama Sastry garu, he asked Kittu Vissapragada to pen the lyrics with Sirivennela’s inspiration, at his standards. He felt, Kittu has lived up to his expectations.

Launching the third Lyrical Song “Cute gaa..Sweetu gaa,” Sesh expressed, “I sincerely wish ‘Honeymoon Express,’ to be a great hit. I’m sure, with such beautiful songs, it will be like a cool breeze in hot summer.”

Jointly produced by KKR & Bala Raj, under the banner of New Reel India Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. ‘Honeymoon Express,’ is a family entertainer.

‘Honeymoon Express,’ is slated for a summer 2024 release.