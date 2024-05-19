Janhvi Reveals Media Objectified Her as a Young Teen

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed the disturbing experience of being sexualized by the media during her early teenage years. In a candid conversation with Karan Johar and Rajkummar Rao, she spoke about navigating this objectification from a very young age.

The 26-year-old actress, who will soon be seen in the sports drama "Mr & Mrs Mahi," shared a shocking incident. "I felt objectified by the media for the first time was when I was 12-13 years old," Janhvi said. "I went to an event with mom and dad. There were pictures of me in the media, and social media had just started. I discovered my pictures on what seemed like a pornographic site, and my school boys were looking at it and laughing."

Janhvi expressed the complexity of dealing with such situations. "It is very weird to deal with, and I have been dealing with it for a long time," she added. "I think I am very apologetic about where I come from, and I need to get over that."

Highlighting the unfair scrutiny women face, Janhvi stated, "A girl faces character assassination when she dresses in a way that shows she is comfortable with her sexuality."

The actress acknowledged her privileged position but emphasized the widespread nature of the issue. "I guess others deal with it differently. My experiences and the way I explain it are very privileged. But it was complicated," she added.

On the professional front, Janhvi's upcoming projects include 'Ulajh,' a political thriller, and the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.