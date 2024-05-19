Uyyuru Lokesh Babu Arrested Against at Gannavaram Airport 

Uyyuru Lokesh Babu, a TDP sympathiser, was taken into custody at Gannavaram airport on suspicion of planning a protest against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who jet off to London on Friday night.

Lokesh, a US citizenship holder, was found moving under suspicious circumstances at the airport when the Chief Minister and his family were departing for the United Kingdom tour.

Airport security personnel questioned Lokesh about his mysterious movement in the premises, but he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. Upon inspecting his belongings, authorities discovered a satellite phone in his possession.

The use of satellite phones in India requires permission from the central government, which Lokesh did not have. Authorities alerted the Gannavaram police, who took him into custody.

Investigators believe Lokesh had planned to stage a protest during the Chief Minister's airport visit but was thwarted by vigilant security staff. Police are interrogating the suspect to determine his motives and affiliations.