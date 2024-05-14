This is Why Ram Charan Moved Into In-Laws House!

Upasana Konidela recently expressed her gratitude on Mother’s Day, reflecting on how thankful she is to experience motherhood. She also mentioned how her husband helped her through the turmoil she faced during this phase.

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, have been a lovely couple since they exchanged vows in 2012, and very recently, in 2023, they welcomed their baby, KlinKaara Konidela. Upasana mentions that being a parent is indeed tedious. Both Ram and Upasana absolutely dreaded leaving their little one at home when they were traveling. Upasana also mentions that the RRR star cries more than Kaara herself. She describes her husband as a ‘pillar of strength’ and a ‘hands-on father.’ Upasana also shares that Ram has been her pillar of support, especially during her battle with postpartum depression, and he helped her overcome it. She further emphasizes how her husband prioritized the child and her well-being by moving in with Upasana to her parents’ house after they had their baby.

The RRR star seems to excel at finding work-life balance, managing a family while working on multiple projects. Ram Charan will be seen in S. Shankar’s 'Game Changer,' starring Kiara Advani, Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Jayram, Sunil, and Nassar. This political action thriller is set to grace the screens in September this year.