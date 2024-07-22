Get ready for 'Game Changer': Christmas release it is!

The fans of Mega Power Star Ram Charan are elated that the release date of Game Changer has been made official. At an event on the evening of Sunday (July 21st), producer Dil Raju said, "Christmas ki kaluddam'.

Dil Raju used those words after a group of fans loudly asked him to confirm the release date. Later, Sri Venkateswara Creations' social media handles, too, confirmed the release date.

Game Changer will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on a large scale. Since it is directed by Shankar, the Tamil release will be huge. It will also be released in Kannada and Malayalam.

The film stars Kiara Advani and Anjali in prominent roles. SS Thaman has composed the music. One song, titled Jaragandi, was released recently.