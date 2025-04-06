Comedian Sidharth Sagar believes 'real humor is effortless humor'

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Well-known comedian Sidharth Sagar has now ventured into the digital space with his YouTube show 'What Non Sense'. Sharing what is real humor according to him, Sidharth said 'real humor is effortless humor'.

Talking about the concept of 'What Non Sense', Sidharth describes it as a "non-sensical funny podcast made purely for entertainment." He believes that the show’s appeal lies in its simplicity and spontaneity. "The comedy I do cannot be majorly written; it’s more about physical humor, expressions, characterisation, and spontaneous wit. That’s what makes it funny and unique, and I’m sure audiences love it," he shared

Sidharth believes that versatility in comedy comes naturally to him. He added, "I love doing different avatars; it’s not difficult at all. Comedy should be effortless. The moment you try too hard, it loses its charm. Real humor is effortless humor."

Sidharth strongly believes that the relatability of his characters makes it easy for him to connect with viewers. Explaining this, he said, "It’s as smooth as cream! The characters I play are inspired by people you see in daily life. That’s why audiences instantly relate to them."

'What Non Sense' keeps up with trending topics. Crediting writer Mahesh Bhalla for the success of the show, Sidharth revealed, "We keep trending topics in mind while conceptualizing episodes. Mahesh Bhalla brings fresh ideas to the table, ensuring each episode is unique and engaging."

Maintaining the authenticity of the show is crucial for Sidharth. He stated, "We keep it simple and ensure that the characters are as natural and relatable as possible."

Overwhelmed by the audience response he added, "People are loving it! They keep requesting more episodes, appreciating the clean humor that they can enjoy with their families."

Unlike many digital creators who feel the pressure of competition, Sidharth sees things differently. "There is no competition. I see an ocean of talent on YouTube, and I admire many new creators who are succeeding purely based on their talent," he disclosed.

Sharing his future plans for 'What Non Sense', Sidharth concluded, "I want to bring Season 2 of What Non Sense to an OTT platform. That’s the goal!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.