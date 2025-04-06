Kareena Kapoor enjoys a 'Sunday reset' with Soha Ali Khan & Neha Dhupia

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor enjoyed a 'Sunday reset' with sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, actress Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi.

They were accompanied by some other friends during the fun get-together. Their weekend was full of good food, and a fun time with the friends.

The photographs dropped by Soha on her Instagram showed all of them gathered around the table. In one of the images, Kunal is posing for the camera from the pool, whereas in the other he is seen playing piano with his little bundle of joy, Inaaya.

The pleasant afternoon also included Soha indulging in a chess match with little Inaaya. Soha's post also included a hilarious pic of Kunal with a spoon on his nose.

Soha's latest Instagram post was captioned, "Sunday reset", along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their first Eid with family following the horrific stabbing incident.

Bollywood's power couple celebrated Eid with sisters Saba and Soha, and Kunal Kemmu. All the Pataudi siblings looked elegant in ethnic attires, whereas Bebo added to the charm with her usual grace.

Soha made Eid even more special by cooking 'seviyaan' for everyone with husband Kunal. The clip dropped by Soha on her IG showed Kunal stirring the milk while his better half added the sugar.

"Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours", Soha mentioned in the caption.

Work-wise, Kareena will next be seen reprising her role as Kalindi in the highly anticipated sequel of her 2018 flick 'Veere Di Wedding.'

On the other hand, Soha has been roped in as the antagonist in another sequel, 'Chhorii 2'. The project will feature Nushrratt Bharuccha as Sakshi once again, facing off against formidable paranormal forces in her fight to protect her child.

