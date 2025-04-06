‘He should have left a long while back’: Rashid Latif on MS Dhoni's IPL future

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Once labelled as the ‘finisher’ in Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is under serious pressure after failing to contribute to Chennai Super Kings’ run chase for a third straight game in the IPL 2025 season.

The five-time champions started the season with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians but have since lost in three straight games, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively while chasing, which has seen them fall down to the ninth spot in the league table.

The former India captain still looks as quick as ever behind the stumps but has batted at a strike rate of 138.18, down from 220.55 in the previous edition, while struggling to find the boundaries and score at a quick rate.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif stated that Dhoni should have left the game a while back and being a wicket-keeper batter himself, he believes the role should now be passed on further.

“He should have left a long while back, a wicket-keeper's age is usually 35, I am an example of this. If I was on TV then I am a performer and when I don’t do it at a high level then my reputation will come down. Even if you have done it for 15 years, the younger generations will not be impressed,” Latif told IANS.

Latif further added by saying Chennai choosing Dhoni over the team ‘is unfair to the game of cricket’.

“His playing did not benefit his team in 2019 (ODI World Cup) as well, they should have understood then. If you are choosing the team over one player then it is unfair to the game which is why they are getting trolled.

“I saw 2-3 games and the crowd gets very loud but CSK need points right now, they are at the bottom of the table and if the reason is only one or two players then you should realise the need of the hour.”

When asked about Dhoni’s possible retirement, after the loss against Delhi, Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming refused to have a say in the matter and stated he has ‘no idea’ when the legendary player will consider hanging up his boots.

“No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him still. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You are the ones who ask,” said Fleming in the post-game conference.

