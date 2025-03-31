Ram Charan's Peddi First Shot Release Date Announced – Details Inside!

The highly anticipated pan-India film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has been making waves ever since its official title announcement. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film promises a gripping sports drama.

Along with the title reveal, the makers also unveiled Ram Charan’s first look, which garnered immense appreciation from fans. Now, on the occasion of Ugadi, the team has shared an exciting update—the first shot from the film is set to be released on Sri Rama Navami (April 6).

Set against a multi-sports backdrop, the film showcases Ram Charan in a brand-new makeover. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu take on pivotal roles.

Adding to the film’s grandeur, A.R. Rahman is composing the music, while R. Rathnavelu is handling the cinematography. With a stellar cast and an exciting premise, Peddi is one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema.