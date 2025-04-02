Ram Charan's Peddi Audio Rights Sold for Fancy Price

Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana's first-ever collaboration has been called #RC16. Recently during Ram Charan's birthday (March 27, 2025), the makers have announced the film's title as Peddi. The title and the first look glimpse of Ram Charan has catapulted widespread appreciation all over.

Touted to be an action-drama revolving around Paralympics, Ram Charan is reportedly playing a para-athlete in the movie. Buzz has it that the film's audio rights have been sold for a fancy price. It is learnt that Peddi audio rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 25 Crore. This is highest-ever audio deal for Ram Charan's movie.

The film's music is being composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. T-Series has acquired the all-languge audio-rights of Peddi. Mythri Movie Makers, the makers of Pushpa and Pushpa-2, are bankrollling this high-budget film. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead opposite Ram Charan.