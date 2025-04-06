Ram Charan’s PEDDI: First Shot Glimpse Released Today on Sri Rama Navami

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the makers of PEDDI, starring Ram Charan, have launched the much-awaited "First Shot Glimpse" of the film today, April 6. The rural action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, marks the first collaboration between the global star and the director of Uppena fame.

In the powerful first shot, Ram Charan’s character, PEDDI, is introduced with a bang. He walks onto a cricket ground with a bat over his shoulder, smoking a beedi, and receives a roaring cheer from the crowd. The scene showcases PEDDI’s athleticism as he leaps through the fields, heading toward the cricket field, and hits a powerful shot that sets the tone for his extraordinary journey ahead.

Ram Charan’s transformation into PEDDI, with his rugged appearance, thick beard, messy hair, and nose ring, perfectly embodies the fierce spirit of the character. Director Buchi Babu Sana’s direction adds depth to the film, blending intensity with grounded emotion.

The film’s stunning visuals, captured by cinematographer R Rathnavelu, and AR Rahman’s music elevate the overall experience. PEDDI, set for release on March 27, 2026, is already generating high expectations and is on track to become a massive blockbuster.