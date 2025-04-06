Vijay Deverakonda drops photos from his latest vacay, users ask 'where is Rashmika?'

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda treated his InstaFam with sneak peeks from his latest vacay, and Instagram users couldn't help but ask about her rumored ladylove Rashmika Mandanna, who is also on her birthday vacation in Oman.

The 'Liger' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of stunning photos where VD was seen walking in the sand in a bearded avatar. The other images in the post featured him riding a horse and soaking in the sun.

"Riding horses and living Barefeet :))," Vijay captioned the post.

As soon as VD's post was up, the eagle-eyed netizens started asking about Rashmika. They bombarded the comment section with remarks such as "Where is rashmika", and "Rashmika and Vijay together at the beach".

Rashmika is currently celebrating her 29th birthday in Oman and has been sharing glimpses from her vacay on social media.

Recently, the stunner took to her Instagram and dropped a snippet of her birthday celebration amidst beaches, sunsets, sands, and flowers. The diva further added that her special day was made even more special by the lovely birthday wishes from her fans.

Her caption read, "Some beach..some sands..som sunsets..some flowers and a lot of smiles with all your love and wishes Thaaaaaaankyou my loveeeessss! You are the bestttestttt!! I’ll show you guys today’s dear diary tomorrow okie. Love ya! Good night!"

After seeing Rashmika's post, fans asked her about Vijay Deverkonda in the comment section. They wrote, "Are you with @thedeverakonda!."

While VD has not revealed his holiday destination, the backdrop of his pictures hints at Oman, being similar to that of Rashmika.

However, this is not the first time that Rashmika and Vijay have raised eyebrows with their holiday photos. While they refrain from appearing in each other's posts, the speculated lovebirds are often seeing posing in similar backgrounds during their vacation, hinting that they are together.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.