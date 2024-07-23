Nithiin’s Robinhood and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel are scheduled to hit the screens on December 20th, 2024. However, they might now have to plan a postponement.

The other day, producer Dil Raju said that Ram Charan's Game Changer is being planned to be released in theatres for Christmas. In other words, it will arrive at the cinemas on December 20th.

This makes it unwise for the other two films to stick to the same date. Thandel and Robinhood, directed respectively by Chandoo Mondeti and Venky Kudumula, will be postponed to 2025.

The buzz is that Nithiin's film will be released in February 2025. His Bheeshma was also released in February. It was a blockbuster.

Thandel is a pan-Indian film that could be released for Republic Day 2025. Let's see what developments take place on this front.