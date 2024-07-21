Ram Charan pens adorable birthday note for his wife Upasana

Tollywood actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela make an adorable couple and the actor’s Instagram’s timeline is filled with posts showing their love and respect for each other. She celebrated her 35th birthday on Saturday. Messages of love and blessings poured on her birthday celebrations.

To make this day even more special, Ram Charan shared an adorable selfie with his better half Upasana on Instagram to wish her on her birthday. He captioned his post with these sweet words, “Happy birthday kaara mummy!!” and decorated it with a few heart emojis.

Upasana wasted no time in responding to her husband’s wishes. “Thank you Mr. C. Ur selfie skills are (ok gesture and smiling face with hearts emojis)” she wrote while praising his selfie-taking skills.

In other news, Ram Charan will represent the Telugu film industry at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) this year. The film festival will be held from August 15-25 this year.