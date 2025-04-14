'Black, White & Gray – Love Kills' trailer gives an insight into a complex & thought-provoking world

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Sony LIV has unveiled the trailer of their much-awaited documentary-drama, "Black, White & Gray – Love Kills", offering a sneak peek into the show’s complex and thought-provoking world.

Slated to release on 2nd May, the series follows the journey of Daniel Gary, a tenacious journalist on a mission to uncover a trail of murders linked to an elusive young man from an economically disadvantaged background. As Daniel delves deeper into the investigation, he exposes a web of corruption, patriarchy, and societal divides, blurring the lines between guilt and innocence while unraveling the complexities of truth and justice.

Mayur More, who plays a pivotal role in the series, said, “Being a part of 'Black, White and Gray – Love Kills' has been one of my career's most intense and eye-opening journeys. It’s a bold, genre-bending mockumentary that pulls you into a gripping crime story and leaves you grappling with the bigger questions it dares to ask. This story compels you to sit with discomfort and question everything you think you know about guilt, innocence, and justice."

Shedding light on his role, he added, "My character comes from a world where choices are scarce and consequences are unforgiving. It’s raw, emotional, and deeply personal. I hope the audience connects with the layers we've tried to portray and finds themselves reflecting long after the story comes to an end.”

Helmed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm, "Black, White & Gray – Love Kills" is produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar. Alongside Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series features a fresh and talented ensemble cast, including Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, and Kamlesh Sawant, along with others.

"Black, White & Gray – Love Kills" is scheduled to premiere on 2nd May on Sony LIV!

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.